Why TVK Chief Vijay Ditched Tamil Nadu's Traditional Veshti Look For White Shirt And Black Trousers

C Joseph Vijay taking oath in a crisp white shirt paired with black trousers and a blazer was not merely a fashion choice for Tamil Nadu’s swearing-in ceremony it was the continuation of a carefully built political identity.

Since entering politics and launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay has consistently appeared in simple white shirts matched with neutral-toned trousers, usually beige, khaki or black. Over time, the look evolved into his signature political “uniform”, setting him apart from traditional Tamil Nadu leaders known for wearing white veshti and shirts.

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For the oath-taking ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Vijay retained the minimalist white-shirt formula but opted for black trousers to add a sharper and more formal touch suitable for becoming Chief Minister.

Breaking Away From Traditional Tamil Political Attire

For decades, Tamil Nadu politics has been visually dominated by traditional attire. Leaders from the DMK, including M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin, popularised the classic white shirt and veshti look associated with the Dravidian movement and Tamil identity.

Similarly, AIADMK stalwarts like J Jayalalithaa were known for sarees that became politically symbolic, while male AIADMK leaders largely followed the white dhoti-shirt tradition.

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Vijay’s trousers-based look marks a visible departure from that legacy. Instead of leaning into older Dravidian political symbolism, the actor-turned-politician has projected a more modern, urban and youth-friendly image.

The Symbolism Behind The White Shirt

White has long carried political significance in Indian politics, often symbolising simplicity, honesty, accessibility and clean public life. Vijay’s plain white shirt aligns with that imagery while avoiding excessive political colour branding or heavy traditional symbolism.

His choice also reinforces TVK’s attempt to position itself as a fresh alternative in Tamil Nadu politics rooted in simplicity but styled for a younger generation.

Unlike elaborate political outfits or party-colour-heavy appearances, Vijay’s attire communicates minimalism and relatability, helping him connect with first-time voters and urban youth.

How The Look Became A TVK Trend

During the 2026 Assembly election campaign, Vijay’s white-shirt-and-trousers combination became more than personal styling. Supporters and party workers began adopting similar outfits during rallies, polling day celebrations and TVK gatherings.

The fashion statement soon transformed into an unofficial “TVK uniform”, especially among younger voters who viewed the style as modern, practical and distinct from the conventional Tamil political dress code.

Social media further enhanced the trend, with many supporters recreating the look and presenting it as symbolic of a new-generation political movement.

A Deliberate Political Rebranding

Vijay’s attire as part of a broader branding exercise aimed at reshaping the visual culture of Tamil Nadu politics. His look balances celebrity appeal with political accessibility formal enough for governance, yet simple enough to appear grounded.

Read Also TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Shortly

The style has also drawn comparisons with leaders like Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who similarly embraced simple shirt-and-trouser combinations instead of traditional attire.