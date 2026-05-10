TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Today

C Joseph Vijay is set to script a historic political chapter on Sunday as he takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first government in the state.

Vijay is expected to leave his Neelankarai residence around 9 AM for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where elaborate security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the high-profile event.

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How TVK Reached Majority Mark

The TVK chief assumes office after his party secured 118 seats in the Assembly elections exactly the number required for a simple majority. The victory was further strengthened with support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, following which Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally invited Vijay to form the government and asked him to prove his majority on the Assembly floor before May 13.

The swearing-in ceremony is also expected to witness the presence of senior opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, underlining the significance of the political transition in the state.

Breaking Tamil Nadu’s Traditional Political Pattern

Vijay’s ascent marks a watershed moment in Tamil Nadu politics. Once dominated alternately by the DMK and AIADMK formations for nearly six decades, the state will now witness its first Chief Minister outside those two political camps since 1967.

Popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’ among fans, Vijay’s political journey has long been under speculation. Though Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was officially launched only in 2024, the actor had steadily built a socio-political image over the years through welfare activities and films tackling issues such as corruption, drugs and governance failures.

From Cinema Superstar To Chief Minister

His mass appeal during the 2026 campaign drew comparisons with legendary actor-politician and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, while many also viewed him as the next major film personality to make a successful political leap after Vijayakanth.

Positioning himself as an alternative to the traditional Dravidian parties, Vijay has attempted to blend Dravidian ideology with inclusive and secular politics. In his first major political speech in October 2024, he described Periyar E V Ramasamy as his ideological guide while also invoking leaders like C N Annadurai, K Kamaraj and B R Ambedkar for their commitment to social justice.

Vijay also openly embraced his Christian identity while advocating secular values in public life, helping shape TVK’s broader political narrative.

In the Assembly elections, Vijay himself emerged victorious from both Perambur and Trichy East constituencies and is expected to vacate one seat following the oath-taking ceremony.