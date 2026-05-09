'Makes Me Feel I'm Not Doing Enough': Vijay Deverakonda Pens A Heartfelt Note After Massive Birthday Wishes, Calls It 'God's Blessing'

Vijay Deverakonda Pens A Heartfelt Note After Massive Birthday Wishes |

Actor Vijay Deverakonda received a massive outpouring of love from fans on his birthday on May 9, 2026. A large crowd gathered outside his residence to celebrate the special day, where the actor also stepped out and cut a cake to thank his admirers. Later, Deverakonda took to X to share a heartfelt note for his fans.

The Dear Comrade actor wrote, "To all of you, each and everyone, my dearest rowdy boys and girls, my dear older brothers and sisters, all who are like my parents, all of you always showering me with your love." He further admitted that the overwhelming affection from fans left him emotional.

Expressing his gratitude, Deverakonda added, "I cannot tell you how much i love you, your love makes me emotional.. your love makes me want to give everything away.. it makes me feel like i am not doing enough, makes me feel like i need to do a lot more, to give you all a lot more.. i will do it."

To all of you,

each and everyone,

my dearest rowdy boys and girls,

my dear older brothers and sisters,

all who are like my parents,

all of you always showering me with your love..



I cannot tell you how much i love you ❤️ your love makes me emotional.. your love makes me… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2026

He went on to promise that he will continue working harder to give his fans more happiness, saying that their joy is his biggest motivation. He concluded his message with, "Again, my love to all of you. You are God's blessing to me."

Actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 37th birthday on May 9, 2026, as fans gathered in large numbers outside his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad to wish him. His wife, Rashmika Mandanna, was also seen smiling and enjoying the moment as fans showered the couple with affection. Vijay’s mother, too, appeared visibly happy as the family witnessed the emotional fan gathering. The actor then stepped out of his house wearing a simple casual outfit, greeted the crowd with folded hands and warm smiles, and waved at fans who had been waiting since early morning. He then cut a specially designed multi tier birthday cake, brought by his fans.