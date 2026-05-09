Vijay Deverakonda Waves At Fans Outside ₹15 Crore Hyderabad Home On 37th Birthday, Wife Rashmika Mandanna & His Mother Join In - VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda Greets Fans Outside Hyderabad Home on 37th Birthday | Photo Via Instagram/@artistrybuzz_

As Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda rings in his 37th birthday on Saturday (May 9), hundreds of excited fans assembled outside his lavish Rs 15 crore home in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area to catch a glimpse of the star. Vijay warmly greeted the crowd gathered outside his residence, waving and interacting with fans who had been waiting for hours. This year's celebration holds added significance as it marks his first birthday after tying the knot with actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda Greets Fans Outside Hyderabad Home On Birthday

In a video shared by @artistrybuzz_, Vijay was seen sporting his Ranabaali look and flaunting his moustache as he stepped out in a casual orange T-shirt to greet fans gathered outside his residence. Standing beside him were his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, and his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, both smiling throughout as they witnessed the immense love Vijay received from fans. The actor was seen warmly thanking the crowd and expressing his gratitude for their wishes and support.

Check it out:

Vijay Deverakonda Cuts Cake With Fans

Vijay also stepped out of his Hyderabad home to cut a massive three-tier cake with his fans. The actor happily interacted with the crowd during the celebration, making the special occasion even more memorable for those gathered outside his residence.

Vijay tied the knot to Rashmika on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony.

They even hosted a grand wedding reception at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad on March 4.

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Rashmika and Vijay are reported to have started dating around 2018, shortly after meeting on the set of their film Geetha Govindam.