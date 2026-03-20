Vijay Deverakonda Hosts Little Fan At Hyderabad Home After Wedding Complaint, Kisses Her While Rashmika Mandanna Serves Ladoos—VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Host Young Fan At Home | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Udaipur wedding on February 26 left a young fan upset after she shared a video on Instagram asking why she wasn’t invited. The clip caught Vijay's attention, and he replied that he would invite her for lunch and serve her favourite dishes. Days later, the little girl was hosted by Vijay and Rashmika at his Hyderabad home, leaving fans in awe of their humble and heartwarming gesture.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Host Young Fan At Home

In a video shared by the little fan, who goes by the Instagram handle @urs_luckythalli, she is seen visiting Vijay's home, where he picked her up and leads her inside. Later, Rashmika, dressed in white, served her several laddoos and kissed her forehead. Vijay also joined in, serving her treats and sharing an adorable kiss. At the end, Vijay was also seen picking up the fan again and talking to her, with Rashmika standing beside them, looking on affectionately.

Check out the video:

'Vijay Deverakonda Made Us Feel Completely At Ease'

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Reel to real. Meeting Vijay Deverakonda at his home was truly a wonderful and unforgettable moment for me and my family. From the moment we arrived, he welcomed us with so much warmth and kindness, making us feel completely at ease."

She wrote about how it was a delight to meet Rashmika, whose cheerful smile and friendly nature made the visit even more joyful. Spending time with Vijay’s family added a special, homely touch, as she shared that everyone was kind, caring, and down-to-earth, making her feel like she was among their own. She added that they shared beautiful conversations, laughter, and joyful moments that she will always cherish.



After dating for some time, Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in an intimate ceremony in October last year before tying the knot on 26 February.