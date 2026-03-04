 'We Hope To Go Underground Quietly': Vijay Deverakonda Jokes With Paps At Wedding Reception, Rashmika Mandanna In Splits- VIDEO
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda currently celebrating their wedding with a lavish reception at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad on Wednesday. During media interactions, Vijay playfully said, "Thank you all for the love… we hope to finish the celebration and go underground quietly," a remark that made Rashmika burst into laughter.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony, are hosting a grand wedding reception at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 4. The luxurious, invitation-only event has been planned at the iconic venue to celebrate their union with close friends, industry colleagues, and select dignitaries, with strict security and entry controls in place to manage crowds owing to their immense popularity.

Vijay Deverakonda Jokes With Paparazzi At Reception

While posing for the paparazzi, Vijay made a playful joke, saying that after their final wedding celebration today, they hope to 'go underground' quietly. He quipped this in reference to how, ever since their wedding, they have been busy with post-wedding rituals, meeting fans, and hosting the media in Hyderabad.

Vijay said, "Thank you all, thank you for all the love. Today, we hope to finish the celebration and go underground quietly," while making a playful sleeping gesture with his hand, a remark that left Rashmika in splits.

Check out the video:

