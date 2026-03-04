Virosh Wedding Reception: Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Greet Paps With Namaste, Pose With Family In Hyderabad- VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception | Photo Via YouTube

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited wedding reception has kickstarted at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, with the couple making their first grand entry and posing for the paparazzi waiting to capture the special moment.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Pose For Paps

While posing for the paparazzi, Rashmika and Vijay couldn't stop flaunting their happy smiles. The couple warmly greeted the photographers, posed graciously for pictures, and even thanked them with a respectful namaste as a gesture of gratitude. They also posed with each other’s families at the reception, happily coming together for group photographs.

Check out the video:

About Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Looks

For the reception, Mandanna ditched heavy ensembles, opting instead for a simple red silk sari with a black and gold border. She paired the traditional drape with heavy gold temple jewellery, including layered necklaces, statement earrings and a bold choker that beautifully complemented her bridal-inspired look.

She kept her makeup dewy, tied her hair in a neat bun, and wore sindoor as a mark of her new marital status.

Meanwhile, Vijay also kept it understated, steering clear of excessive glamour in a traditional outfit similar to his wedding look. He chose a simple yet classic white ensemble, accessorising with layered metallic chain around his neck, while his neatly groomed beard and styled hair added to his polished appearance

#WATCH | Telangana | Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at their wedding reception in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/hicvmA9a1s — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Reception Restricted to Invite-Only Guests

Rashmika and Vijay are all set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the event, their team confirmed that the celebration will be strictly invite-only due to security reasons. In an official statement, the couple's team revealed that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony.