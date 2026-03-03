Rashmika Mandanna Leans On Vijay Deverakonda After Satyanarayana Puja At His Hometown, Captured By Anand Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda unseen photo from Sathyanarayana Puja | Photo Via X

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony. The couple, who dated for several years, kept their relationship private until their wedding. After the celebrations, the newlyweds arrived at Vijay's hometown, Thummanpet in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, to perform the Satyanarayana Vratham at their newly built home.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda unseen photos from Sathyanarayana Puja

Now, several photos from their Satyanarayana puja have gone viral, showing Rashmika and Vijay performing the rituals together. One adorable picture shows Vijay's brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, capturing a sweet moment of the couple, with Rashmika lovingly leaning on her husband as they posed for the photo.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the puja, Rashmika wore a cream-coloured saree adorned with a red and golden border, exuding elegance. Vijay complemented her look in a cream-coloured kurta, keeping it traditional.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Share Photos From Sangeet Ceremony

On Tuesday, March 3, Rashmika and Vijay shared glimpses from their sangeet ceremony, held on February 24. The evening turned into a high-energy celebration as both the ladkiwale and ladkewale joined in with full enthusiasm, delivering lively performances that added to the joyous spirit of the occasion.

For the special night, Rashmika and Vijay dazzled in exquisite ensembles designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the celebration.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Reception Restricted to Invite-Only Guests

Rashmika and Vijay are all set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the event, their team confirmed that the celebration will be strictly invite-only due to security reasons. In an official statement, the couple's team revealed that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

Work Front

On the work front, Rashmika and Vijay will be next seen in Ranabaali. It will also be their first film together following their wedding.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Ranabaali will mark Vijay and Rashmika's third collaboration after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).