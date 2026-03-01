Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda To Distribute Sweets In 22 Cities, Perform Annadanam In 16 Temples Across India To Celebrate Wedding

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are celebrating their wedding in a unique and heartfelt way - by sharing their happiness with fans across India. The newlyweds have announced that they will distribute sweets in several major cities and organise Annadanam at temples as a gesture of gratitude for the love and support they have received over the years.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, revealed that the celebrations will extend beyond family and close friends.

On March 1, trucks loaded with sweets will be sent across cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, ensuring that fans in different parts of the country can be part of their special moment.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the actors expressed their emotions and gratitude. Their post read, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food. So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings."

Along with distributing mithai, the couple has also arranged Annadanam, the sacred offering of food, at 16 temples spread across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states. Among the temples where the initiative will take place are the Shivoham Temple and the Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir.

Meanwhile, fresh pictures from their wedding festivities have been circulating online. In one of the visuals, Rashmika is seen arriving at the venue in a traditional doli, while Vijay made a striking entry carrying a ceremonial dagger.

Following their private wedding in Udaipur, the couple is now preparing to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, where members of the film fraternity and close associates are expected to join in the celebrations.