Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Trolling After Telangana Gaddar Film Award Win, Vijay Deverakonda's Mother Gets Emotional

Rashmika Recalls Trolling In Emotional Best Actress Speech | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Rashmika Mandanna won the Best Actress award for the 2025 film The Girlfriend, which also starred Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel. Held on Thursday, March 19, at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, she receieved the Best Actress award for The Girlfriend from Ram Charan and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Rashmika Recalls Trolling In Emotional Best Actress Speech

Rashmika drew widespread attention for her emotional acceptance speech and her heartfelt appearance with Madhavi Deverakonda, the mother of her husband, Vijay Deverakonda.

During her speech, Rashmika recalled being trolled and also turned emotional while speaking. She said, "First they trolled my performance, and now the state has given me this award. I've come a long way," prompting an equally emotional reaction from her mother-in-law, who was seen wiping her tears upon hearing Rashmika's heartfelt speech.

Check out the video:

'Today, I Stand Before You As Daughter-In-Law'

Addressing the Telangana audience, Rashmika added, "Back then, I came before you as a daughter. Today, I stand before you as a daughter-in-law. It gives me great pride."

The win is her first major award after her recent marriage to Vijay Deverakonda on February 26. Making her first public appearance post-wedding, Rashmika attended the ceremony alongside her mother-in-law, Madhavi Deverakonda.

For the event, the newlywed donned an ivory silk saree adorned with traditional newlywed elements, including a gold mangalsutra, sindoor, and gajra. She kept her makeup minimal, while gold jhumkas and bangles added to her refined red-carpet presence.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony.

Rashmika and Vijay are reported to have started dating around 2018, shortly after meeting on the set of their film Geetha Govindam.