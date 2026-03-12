'Pained & Hurt Me': Rashmika Mandanna To Take Legal Action Against Those Sharing Mother's Audio Linked To Rakshit Shetty

Actress Rashmika Mandanna strongly reacted to a viral audio clip allegedly featuring her mother, Suman Mandanna, which has been circulating online in recent days. This comes shortly after Rashmika's wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda in February 2026. The audio clip reportedly features Suman speaking about the alleged harassment Rashmika faced during the time she was engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty.

For those unfamiliar with the past relationship, Rashmika and Rakshit first met while working on the 2016 Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. The two eventually fell in love and got engaged in 2017. However, their engagement was short-lived. In 2018, the actors announced that they had mutually decided to end their relationship.

Now, days after her marriage, the resurfacing of the alleged audio has created fresh controversy online. In response, Rashmika issued an official statement condemning those sharing the clip and warning that legal action could follow if the content is not removed.

The statement read, "To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter - It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me. I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement."

She added, "All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accepted that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place. However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored."

The Animal actress stated that the audio is now being shared on purpose to create 'controversy'.

"An old private conversation, believed to be from nearly eight years ago, appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy- strategically coinciding with recent developments in my personal life," she mentioned.

Rashmika further stated, "How far can people go? In doing so, they have dragged my family along with people I share cordial relationships with, who have absolutely nothing to do with this matter, into discomfort. This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material."

"While we move forward in life, grow, create meaningful work, and spread positivity, it is unfortunate that a few continue to manufacture hate and controversy at the cost of another person's dignity and peace. For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary."

Threatening legal action against those spreading the audio clip on media platforms, Rashmika wrote, "I request all media platforms, influencers and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organisations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary."

Meanwhile, since the last few days, the actress has been sharing photos and videos of her and Vijay's wedding festivities on social media.