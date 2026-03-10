'It Was Too Perfect': Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photos Of Pradhanam & Mehendi Evening Days After Wedding

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is continuing to give fans a glimpse into her wedding celebrations with Vijay Deverakonda. Days after the couple tied the knot, the actress shared a series of photos from their Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony, offering a closer look at the intimate pre-wedding rituals.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (March 10), Rashmika posted pictures from the special evening held ahead of their wedding on February 26, 2026. The images capture heartfelt moments with family members as they participate in traditional rituals. In some of the photos, the actress is seen smiling and enjoying the ceremony while surrounded by her loved ones.

Rashmika also shared a closer look at her minimal mehendi design, which complemented her elegant traditional outfit for the ceremony. The celebration appeared to be a warm family affair, filled with joy and cultural traditions.

Along with the photos, the actress penned a heartfelt caption expressing how special the evening was for her. She wrote, “25.02.26 . It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast.. ❤️ What a stunning piece you have created!!! @toraniofficial thank you for making it so special for us.”

Since their wedding, Rashmika has been actively sharing photos and videos from both the pre-wedding and post-wedding festivities, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, attended by close family members and friends. Soon after the wedding, Rashmika and Vijay hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, which turned into a glamorous, star-studded celebration.

The reception saw several Bollywood and South Indian celebrities arriving in their festive best, making the evening a stylish affair filled with traditional elegance, couture moments and celebrations.

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship has long been a topic of interest among fans. Reports suggest the two actors began dating around 2018 after meeting on the sets of their hit film Geetha Govindam. Over the years, they kept their relationship relatively private, occasionally sharing glimpses of their bond.