History Made In Tamil Nadu As Vijay Takes Oath As Chief Minister, TVK Ends Decades-Long DMK-AIADMK Dominance

C Joseph Vijay on Sunday scripted a historic political milestone as he took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking the beginning of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first government in the state.

With the oath-taking, Vijay became the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967, ending nearly six decades of dominance by the two Dravidian giants.

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The high-profile swearing-in ceremony witnessed tight security arrangements and the presence of several political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and many South industry celebrities and supporters who gathered to witness the actor-turned-politician take charge of the state.

How TVK Reached Power

Vijay assumed office after TVK secured 118 Assembly seats exactly the number required for a simple majority in the House. The party further received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League.

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Emotional Moment For Vijay’s Family

The ceremony also turned into an emotional occasion for Vijay’s family. His father, filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar, expressed pride before the oath-taking ceremony and said he would “enjoy the moment” of watching his son become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay’s mother Sobha Chandrasekhar described the day as doubly special as it coincided with Mother’s Day, saying she was “very happy” about the occasion.

Actor Trisha Krishnan also called it a “big day for Tamil Nadu” while arriving to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

From ‘Thalapathy’ To Tamil Nadu CM

Popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’, Vijay’s rise from cinema superstar to Chief Minister has been closely watched for years. Speculation around his political entry had persisted since 2009, long before he officially launched TVK in 2024.

Even before formally entering politics, Vijay had cultivated an image of a socially conscious public figure through welfare activities and films dealing with corruption, drug abuse and governance-related issues.

His massive crowds during the 2026 campaign drew comparisons with legendary actor-politician and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, while many saw him as the next major film star to successfully enter politics after Vijayakanth.

Read Also TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Shortly

A New Political Chapter In Tamil Nadu

Vijay’s victory is being viewed as a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, where power had alternated between the DMK and AIADMK for generations. His emergence has introduced a new political force led by a younger and celebrity-backed leadership style that strongly connected with first-time voters and urban youth.

With TVK now in power, Vijay’s swearing-in signals not just a change in government, but the beginning of a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu