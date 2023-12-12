Truck Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs Truck Carrying Empty LPG Cylinders Near Mettupalayam, TN (Watch Video)

TRUCK CATCHES FIRE | PTI

Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Tamil Nadu, A truck carrying empty LPG cylinders from Ooty to Coimbatore caught fire near Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu, earlier today. The blaze was brought under control by fire brigade team.

No injuries reported

No one was injured in the incident. A video that captured the incident of fire is doing rounds on the social media. The truck is seen stationary on the side of a road and the hind side of the truck can me seen surrounded by thick plumes of smoke. Fire fighters could be seen pressed into action to douse the fire.

Truck carries multiple empty LPG cylinders

Reports said that the truck had multiple empty LPG cylinders. The truck was on its way to Coimbatore from Ooty. The incident of fire was reported at Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu. Police personnel could also be seen deployed at the spot where the incident was reported. Investigation is underway while caue of fire is still being ascertained.