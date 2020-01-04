Trouble in Rajasthan: Deputy CM Sachin Pilot turns guns on Gehlot over Kota infants' deaths

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the death of more than a 100 children in Kota's JK Lon Hospital.
Pilot said, "After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous Govt's misdeeds." He added that accountability should be fixed.
"So many children have died. We have to fix responsibility. People voted out Vasundhara Raje Scindia for her wrongdoings. But now it's our responsibility," he said.
Following the death of an infant on Saturday morning, the death toll in JK Lon Hospital here has risen to 107, officials said.
A three-member state government committee of doctors, who was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, found that Kota's JK Lone Hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.
However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there.
Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within 4 weeks about the steps being taken to address the issue.
The Commission also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that such deaths of the children do not recur in future due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals.
(With inputs from ANI)
