Trouble in Rajasthan: Deputy CM Sachin Pilot turns guns on Gehlot over Kota infants' deaths

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the death of more than a 100 children in Kota's JK Lon Hospital.

Pilot said, "After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous Govt's misdeeds." He added that accountability should be fixed.

"So many children have died. We have to fix responsibility. People voted out Vasundhara Raje Scindia for her wrongdoings. But now it's our responsibility," he said.