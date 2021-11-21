Tripura: TMC delegation to meet Amit Shah, move SC over alleged attack on party leaders

Tripura: Slugfest between TMC and BJP remained unabated after TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh got arrested in Tripura after her car allegedly hit a passerby.

According to the locals, TMC youth wing president Sayoni along with TMC West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh were detained in women’s police station in West Tripura and after several hours of quizzing the TMC youth wing president was arrested.

Notably, the tussle between the BJP and the TMC started from Saturday late evening after Sayoni chanted ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on) slogan while passing from a street corner rally of the saffron camp.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Ramesh Yadav said Ghosh was arrested under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 153A (promoting disharmony between two groups) for her comments against the chief minister.

Incidentally, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a rally in Agartala on Monday ahead of the civic poll on November 25.

Slamming the BJP-led Tripura government, Abhishek wrote, “@BjpBiplab has become so UNABASHEDLY BRAZEN that now even SUPREME COURT ORDERS DOESN'T SEEM TO BOTHER HIM. He has repeatedly sent goons to attack our supporters & our female candidates instead of ensuring their safety! DEMOCRACY BEING MOCKED under @BJP4Tripura. #NotMyINDIA.”

According to West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, the main opposition of the BJP in Tripura is the CPI(M), while the TMC is just creating ruckus.

Meanwhile, a delegation of at least 15 TMC MPs will visit the national capital and have sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura. The MPs are also scheduled to demonstrate a sit-in agitation at the national capital on Monday morning.

The TMC delegation is also scheduled to visit President Ramnath Kovind and also move to the Supreme Court over the attack on TMC leaders and arrest of Saayoni.

TMC West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Sayoni had been ‘illegally’ detained by police and also claimed that false charges have been levied of the TMC youth wing president.

“The BJP is afraid of TMC for which they are trying to restrict TMCs movement. Saayoni didn’t do anything that would get her arrested. On the contrary the BJP cadres attacked TMC supporters even inside the police station which clearly shows the lawlessness in Tripura,” mentioned Kunal.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court recently directed Tripura police to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the TMC ‘created tension’ during BJP’s meeting and also alleged that the comments of TMC ministers are making it clear that the TMC allegedly want to create ‘terror’ in Tripura as in West Bengal.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:35 PM IST