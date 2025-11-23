Bengaluru: 4 Private Company Employees Kidnapped; Police Arrest 8 Accused

Representative photo

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru, where four manager-level employees of a private company were kidnapped on Saturday in the Koramangala area.

Police have since arrested eight accused individuals in connection with the case. Officers also seized two vehicles allegedly used in the abduction, a Toyota Innova and a Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The abducted BPO staff were kept as hostages at a place in Kolar district’s Malur.

The four employees worked at a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm, Global Telecom Connect Pvt. Ltd. According to reports, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₹18.9 lakh from the BPO staff.

According to police, the kidnappers lured the victims by falsely claiming that officers were waiting for them beneath the office building. Once the employees came downstairs, they were forcibly taken away. A case of kidnapping for ransom has been registered, and further investigation is under way.

The accused had claimed to be police personnel conducting a cybercrime inspection.

The accused had reportedly extorted Rs 8.90 lakh from the operations manager of the firm, and had demanded for more money.

Police received the complaint at 4.30 am on Saturday and four teams were formed to solve the case.