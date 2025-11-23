Congress Slams New Labour Codes, Says Reforms ‘Anti-Worker’ And ‘Corporate-Friendly’ | X/@Dr_Uditraj

The Congress on Saturday criticised the four new Labour Codes implemented by the Centre on Friday, saying they would compromise job security, weaken occupational safety mechanisms, and encourage contractual labour practices.

Congress Flags Job Insecurity and Worker Exploitation

At a protest held in Delhi, Congress’s prominent Dalit leader Udit Raj, who is also the National Chairman of the Unorganized Workers and Employees Congress (KKC), said the four Labour Codes Industrial Relations Code, OSH Code (Occupational Safety and Health Code), Social Security Code, and Code on Wages have proved to be “completely ineffective on the ground, anti-worker and solely corporate-friendly.”

Raj claimed that the new codes have stripped workers of rights earned through decades of struggle, dismantled job security, and pushed more than 90% of India’s unorganised workforce into confusion and vulnerability.

‘Hire and Fire Legalised’, Says Congress

Speaking on the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Raj said the government has effectively legalised “hire and fire” by allowing companies with up to 300 employees to retrench or lay off workers without prior government permission up from the earlier limit of 100.

He added that the law also cracks down on union activities and makes strikes nearly impossible, as workers now need to give a mandatory 60-day notice before any strike action.

Concerns Over Safety and Regulation Dilution

On the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, Raj alleged that the government has diluted workplace safety norms by eliminating strict regulatory provisions, thereby granting employers excessive discretionary power over safety standards.

Reactions From Government, Labour Bodies and Industry

Amit Shah Defends Codes as ‘Historic Reform’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said the new codes guarantee minimum wages, social security, equal opportunities for women workers, and legal recognition for gig and unorganised workers.

He described them as “the biggest reform in the history of labour laws,” crafted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BMS Welcomes Move

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) hailed the implementation of the four codes, calling it a “historic decision ensuring dignity, protection and progressive welfare for India’s workforce.”

Industry Voices: Swiggy and Nasscom Call Codes Progressive

Food-delivery company Swiggy Ltd termed the codes a “transformative step” that will benefit millions of workers.

The firm said the Code on Social Security (2020) will not materially affect its business cost structure or long-term financial sustainability.

Nasscom said that the labour codes represent a significant milestone in modernising India’s labour framework and that full implementation will bring greater predictability and transparency for the technology sector.