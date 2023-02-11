Tripura on its way to become gateway to South Asia, says PM Modi

PM Modi | ANI

Tripura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign in Tripura mentioned that the BJP had earlier promised HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways, Airways) to the state and people could see the progress. He also said that the BJP government is working hard to make Tripura 'global'.

“BJP is trying to bring forward the contribution of tribal people in nation building by giving recognition to their efforts. Around 5,000 km of new roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. A new airport was also built in Agartala. 4G connections are also being set up in villages. Tripura is becoming the Gateway of South Asia,” said Modi while addressing two public rallies in Dhalai and Ambassa in Tripura.

Double engine government

Emphasizing on the need to bring a “double engine government", the Prime Minister said that BJP is constantly working towards increasing the income of the people and assured that the subsidy given to the farmers under PM Kisan Yojana will increase if BJP returns to power.

Taking potshots at the CPM and the Congress, Modi alleged that these two parties had ‘stalled’ development in Tripura.

“The Congress and Communists have created hindrances in the path of development in Tripura and have only deprived the poor. Earlier all the police stations used to be captured by CPM cadres. During Left rule no other opposition flags were also seen. But in BJP rule there is only development,” further added Modi.

The saffron camp has given candidates in 55 out of 60 Assembly seats and has made an alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). Notably, the state will vote for assembly elections on February 16.

