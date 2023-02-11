Tripura Elections: PM Modi raises poll pitch with 'kushti-dosti' swipe at Cong-left alliance, 'Old players of misgovernance have joined hands...'

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, saying that the two parties engage in "kushti" (wrestling) in Kerala, but have formed a "dosti" (friendship) in the northeast state.

In a subtle reference to Tipra Motha, Prime Minister Modi claimed that some other parties were supporting the opposition alliance from the background, but any vote for them would set Tripura back several years.

𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 '𝗸𝘂𝘀𝗵𝘁𝗶' 𝗶𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 '𝗱𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶' 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗮: 𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶

Addressing an election rally in Radhakishorepur in Gomati district, PM Modi said: "Old players of misgovernance have joined hands for 'chanda' (donation). Those fighting 'kushti' (wrestling) in Kerala have done 'dosti' (friendship) in Tripura."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The opposition wants to divide the votes. Some small 'vote-cutter' parties are waiting for the election results, hoping to get their price. Those out with dreams of horse-trading, lock them in their homes now itself," the Prime Minister said.

𝗣𝗠 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗮𝗹𝘀

Earlier in the day, while addressing an election rally in Ambassa in the Dhalai district, the Prime Minister accused the Left and Congress governments of dividing the tribal communities, while the BJP has worked towards resolving their issues, including that of the Brus.

"The BJP is working for the upliftment of tribals across India. We have rehabilitated in Tripura over 37,000 Brus displaced from Mizoram. Our government has introduced tribal language Kokborok in higher education," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi stated that in the Union budget, the BJP government at the centre has allocated ₹1 lakh crore for the development of tribal areas.

𝗣𝗠 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 '𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲-𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲' 𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗮

Referring to the fight against COVID-19, he said, “In a Left-ruled state, a lot of people suffered of coronavirus and died, but Tripura was safe as the BJP worked for protecting people’s lives.” Appealing to the people to vote for the “double-engine” government to continue the streak of development in the northeastern state, he told the rally, “Beware of the double-edged sword of Congress and Left, they want to stop all schemes that benefit the people.” The PM said the Congress and Left know only how to betray the poor, alleging that people have suffered due to years of their misgovernance.

“The two parties want the poor to remain poor. They have countless slogans for the poor but have never understood or addressed their pain,” Modi said.

𝗣𝗠 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗮

The PM said that houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were built for three lakh families, benefitting 12 lakh people, while five lakh poor people were made beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and toilets were constructed in four lakh houses in the state.

The first dental college in the state was also built under the BJP government, he said.

The PM said that in Gomati district alone, Rs 80 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of around 40,000 farmers, without any ‘cut’ or ‘donation’.

𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁 𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗹𝗮𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗮: 𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶

“Earlier, CPI(M) cadres used to control police stations, while the BJP established rule of law in the state,” he said.

Modi asserted that the BJP has freed Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of 'chanda' (donations).

“Earlier, the condition of women in the state was miserable. Now, they can come out of their homes with heads held high,” he said.

𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮

The PM said that as there is peace in Tripura, employment opportunities are also increasing, whereas the Left and the Congress had shattered the dreams of the youths, forcing many to migrate.

“Your votes will keep the Leftists away from power and ensure continuance of 'double-engine' government in Tripura,” he added.

Listing the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Modi said that Tripura's economy will massively benefit from the Act East policy of the Centre and it will soon become the gateway to Southeast Asia.

“Work on four-laning of road from Agartala to Churaibari is underway at a fast rate, while a new airport was inaugurated in the state capital, while optical fibres have been laid throughout the state for better internet services and waterways and railway connectivity between Tripura and Bangladesh is being strengthened,” he said.

Modi said that the BJP government at the Centre has increased budget allocation for Northeast by several times.