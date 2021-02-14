Tripura CM 'reveals' Amit Shah's plans to form BJP govt in Sri Lanka, Nepal: Report

Known for his controversial and sometimes absurd statements, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has now 'revealed' Union Home Minister Amit Shah's plans.

During a party program in Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Saturday, Biplab Kumar Deb said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to establish the party and form governments in Sri Lanka and Nepal after winning all the states in India.

"We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) said that BJP had formed its government in several states of India. In reply, Shah said that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government,” East Mojo quoted Deb as saying.