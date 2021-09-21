Tripura: BJP govt imposes Section 144 in Agartala till November 4 after TMC moves high court over Abhishek Banerjee's rally

Tripura: Tripura High Court denied permission to TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally after the BJP government imposed CrPc 144 till November 4.

Advocate general Siddharta Dey said that in keeping with the ongoing pandemic and upcoming Durga Puja the Tripura Government had decided to impose CrPc 144 in East and West Tripura till November 4 leading to cancellation of all rallies and political programs.

“The HC refused to interfere with West Tripura DM’s order of not permitting any political rally in the entire urban area of East and West Agartala police station till November 4,” said Siddharta.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP said that the clear fear of BJP against the TMC led the state government to impose 144 in Agartala.

“TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is all over in Tripura and people in Tripura are ready to accept Trinamool Congress and this is a clear worry for the BJP in Tripura,” said Shantanu.

TMC Tripura leader Subal Bhowmick said that the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee will visit Tripura on Wednesday.

“Even though we can’t conduct a rally we will organise some other program with Abhishek. The BJP is afraid of Royal Bengal Tiger Abhishek Banerjee,” claimed Subal.

West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar said that Abhishek should visit every state and learn how the opposition party is treated there.

“The BJP workers in West Bengal are always heckled by TMC. The opposition is not given respect. Abhishek Banerjee should visit each and every state and not just Tripura to learn how Oppositions are treated by the ruling party,” mentioned the BJP chief.

TMC Tripura spokesperson Biswajit Dev said that it is a ‘shameful’ act by the BJP government.

“The BJP is afraid of Abhishek for which the BJP is doing all this. After he visits Tripura we will chalk out our future plans,” said Biswajit.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:29 PM IST