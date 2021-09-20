FPJ Legal: TMC moves Tripura High Court seeking permission for MP Abhishek Banerjee’s rally

Tripura: The Trinamool Congress on Monday moved Tripura High Court after permission was denied to hold a rally of TMC national Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC Tripura spokesperson and advocate Biswajit Dev said that the High Court had asked the Tripura state government to clear their stand on granting permission to Abhishek’s rally by Tuesday morning before giving the verdict.

“We have moved the court on the basis of Tripura police act 2007 Section 78 (3) that police will have to reply within 48 hours of application but interestingly the police didn’t respond. On September 14 we applied first then on September 18 we applied to the BJP government but no reply was given,” said Biswajit.

Notably, according to BJP sources, the permission to hold Abhishek’s rally will be difficult as the saffron camp is holding a 20 days long celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Reacting to this the TMC spokesperson said that it clearly indicates that the Tripura police is working at the behest of the BJP government.

“The police are differentiating between the political parties. We are hopeful that the Tripura High Court will do justice with us,” further mentioned Biswajit.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said that they have moved the court just to bring out the ‘real’ face of the saffron camp.

“Violence and vandalism is at its peak in Tripura. Not just Abhishek Banerjee, several attacks were done on TMC leaders for which we wanted to hold a protest rally. We have moved the court to bring out the real face of BJP in Tripura to the common people,” said Sushmita.

Now National vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC cannot solve the problems of West Bengal and is dreaming of forming a government in Tripura.

“All the leaders are corrupted and ED and CBI are looking for almost each and every leader of TMC. They could not safeguard the interest of people of Bengal and are dreaming of Tripura,” said Ghosh.

ALSO READ Celebrity Breweries to invest more than Rs 100 cr in West Bengal beer market

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 08:53 PM IST