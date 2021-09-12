Tripura: Abhishek Banerjee to hold roadshow as TMC eyes state polls

Tripura: TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold the rally against the mis-rule of the BJP.

“Everyone across the country can see what the BJP is doing. Their mis-governance, anti-democracy movement in Tripura will end soon and to give this message Abhishek Banerjee will hold the rally on September 15. The preparation is almost done,” said Kunal.

Incidentally, several places in Tripura turned into battlefields on September 8 after CPI (M) headquarters in Udaipur was set ablaze by alleged BJP goons. Apart from Udaipur, the CPI (M) office in Agartala was also put on fire after bulldozing the iron gate.

Condemning the attack, CPI (M) general secretary Gautam Das said that not only party offices but the alleged BJP people also attacked several CPI (M) leaders.

Notably, Tripura’s Bishalgarh’s BJP district president Susanta Dev without naming anyone from TMC called them ‘daily passengers’.

“I will be here and even you all will be here, but what can be done with the daily-passengers,” wrote Dev on Facebook.

Posting the screenshot of the comment on Twitter, Kunal said that TMC will build ‘Golden Tripura’.

“BJP doesn’t know Bengali culture and the people of Bengal have proven it. But TMC will build Shonar Tripura (Golden Tripura),” said Kunal.

It can be recalled that TMC spokesperson called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP central leaders ‘daily passengers’ after they time and again visited West Bengal to campaign for the recently concluded West Bengal Legislative election.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Sushmit Dev who is also in Tripura said that building a women base is the main target of the TMC ahead of 2023 Tripura Assembly polls.

TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal is also set to visit Tripura.

Stating he had not played for long for which amidst chants of ‘Khela Hobe’ Anubrata announced that he will soon visit Tripura as one of the main players of the TMC.

