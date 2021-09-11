TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh promises 'West Bengal-like' security to women of Tripura

Tripura: Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Saturday said that if voted to power the TMC will take special care of the women in Tripura.

“The protection and love that women of West Bengal are getting during the TMC rule in West Bengal will be implemented in Tripura after TMC comes to power. Women of Tripura should also be empowered. Several MLAs from BJP Tripura are in constant touch with us and soon they will defect,” said Kakoli.

The TMC MP also added that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally on September 15 will have a message of ‘peace’, ‘harmony’ and ‘unity’.

“There will be several surprises in Abhishek Banerjee’s rally and through that rally we will prove that TMC stands for development and unity. This rally will be the counter of the BJP’s violent act on September 8,” said Kakoli at a TMC women workers convention.

Kakoli also instructed the TMC women cadres to prepare for the rally and also to spread the developmental works done by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee across West Bengal.

TMC West Bengal spokesperson and general secretary Kunal Ghosh sarcastically said that the BJP itself doesn’t give any importance to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

“Several heavyweight BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were seen several times visiting West Bengal to campaign for BJP during the Assembly polls, but Biplab Deb was not seen much, this proves how much importance BJP gives to Biplab,” slammed Kunal.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 09:06 PM IST