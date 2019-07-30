Triple Talaq bill will empower Muslim women, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in RS

New Delhi: The BJP government is bringing the law on triple talaq for the social, financial and constitutional empowerment of Muslim women in the country, said Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"Our government is working towards inclusive development of all. We are bringing the Triple Talaq Law for the social, financial and constitutional empowerment of Muslim women in the country," Naqvi said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha today.

"People are asking, why is there a need for this law when it is already illegal. Murder, theft and other crimes are also illegal, but we need laws to deter people from committing these offences," Naqvi said.