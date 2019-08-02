Triple Talaq bill passed: Hyderabad-based Muslim organisation to approach SC

Hyderabad: Terming it as injustice towards Muslims, the Hyderabad based Islamic organisation Seerat Un Nabi Academy stated that they will approach the Supreme Court against Triple Talaq bill.

Moulana Syed Gulam Quadri, Chairman, Seerat Un Nabi Academy said, "We will be approaching the apex court against this bill and the government. We will pray for justice".

He also criticised opposition parties for not presenting a united front in Rajya Sabha against the bill and said, "The secular parties like Congress, SP, BSP have done injustice with Muslims.

If Congress was serious on the matter they would have asked their MPs to participate in the voting in Rajya Sabha. A few Congress, SP, BSP MPs were absent. If all MPs would have been there, it would become difficult for BJP to get the bill passed".

On July 30, the Central government had scored a major victory in the Rajya Sabha on the back of cracks in the Opposition when the House passed the Triple Talaq Bill after rejecting the Opposition's demand to refer the Bill to the Select Committee and to remove the criminality clause which provides for jailing the husband for three years for pronouncing 'triple talaq' to his wife.

The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. In the division on referring the Bill to the Select Committee, the government got 100 votes while 84 voted against it.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.