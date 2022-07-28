Trinamool Congress spokesperson slams Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee; says 'brought disgrace on all of us' | PTI

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh commenting on Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the senior leader should be expelled from party, ministry and all posts he holds.

In his tweet, Ghosh wrote if his statement was wrong, the party can remove him from his posts.

Ghosh's remarks come against the backdrop of huge recoveries by the Enforecement Directorate (ED) at the Kolkata homes of Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged close aide of Chatterjee.

Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled.

If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial. — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 28, 2022

Chatterjee, who also was general secretary of the party, has been arrested by ED in a teachers' job scam case that happened when he was West Bengal's Education Minister.

Reportedly, a total of Rs 50 crore in cash has been found at two apartments owned by Mukherjee apart from five kg golf and a huge amount of foreign exchange.

A report in the NDTV had quoted Ghosh as saying that the development was of great concern and that such incidents have brought disgrace to the party and shame to all the other party members.

Ghosh also questioned why can't the minister prove his innocence. He also said that the minister who holds several portfolios will have to figure out how will he shed the tag of being an influential person.

Reportedly, the ED in front of Calcutta High Court had mentioned him as an "influential person".

Ghosh's remarks hint at a change in party's stance on their minister, reports state. the party had earlier said they will not remove Chatterjee as cabinet minister of general secretary of the party until he was proven guilty.