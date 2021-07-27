Trinamool Congress ministers to visit Tripura after I-PAC team detained in hotel

Kolkata: Following tussle between Tripura police and Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC 23 member delegation team, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu and Law minister Moloy Ghatak along with Trinamool Congress leader Ritobrata Bandhopadhyay will be visiting Tripura on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the BJP government in Tripura has illegally kept the I-PAC delegation in ‘house arrest’.

Notably, Trinamool Congress supporters in protest to this act had also taken out protest rallies in Agartala.

Confirming his visit to Tripura on Wednesday, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the BJP government in Tripura has completely ‘destroyed’ democracy.

According to I-PAC sources, the police kept the team inside the hotel saying that they were COVID-19 positive. Now, all 23 members of I-PAC's team who were under house arrest in Agartala, Tripura, have tested COVID-19 negative.

It can be recalled that in keeping to 2023 Assembly election in Tripura and to make TMC’s base strong there Prashant Kishor had sent a delegation in Tripura to study the ground reality and to showcase ‘Bengal Development Model’ there and also to portray TMC to be the next alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Slamming the BJP government, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said that the BJP is running ‘Jungle Raj’ in Tripura and also that there is no harm in letting the I-PAC team work there.

“The team has been put up in Woodland Park hotel and the police practically say that they are COVID positive for which they are kept in house arrest and are not allowed to work. The police also declined to comment as well”, said I-PAC sources.

Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, the TMC will hold their ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’ at eight places in Tripura on August 16.