Uttar Pradesh: Trinamool Congress delegation to meet families of victims in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and slammed the BJP over Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri incident where the Union Minister’s son allegedly had run over the protesting farmers.

A delegation of five TMC MPs to visit UP to meet the families of the victims.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held several meetings with the police and according to sources, CrPc 144 will be imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Farmer leaders have asked all the protesting farmers to reach Lakhimpur Kheri by Monday morning. Farmers will stage a stir outside district magistrate offices across the country.

Notably, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Misra’s son, Ashish Mishra, and others allegedly ran over a group of farmers protesting against the anti-farm laws during the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait will also visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The incident in Lakhimpur Kheri is very sad. This incident has once again exposed the cruel and undemocratic face of the BJP government,” said Tikait before leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri.

Demanding resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that BJP is ‘barbaric’ and their acts are ‘devilish’.

“The real uncouth face of #BJP party has been unveiled in the harrowing and savage killing of #lakhimpurkhiri farmers. The killer of farmers must immediately be punished in an exemplary way,” read Adhir’s tweet

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:57 PM IST