Translation hurdles delaying Rahul Gandhi's appeal in higher courts: Sources

The legal luminaries of the Congress are still deciphering the Surat court order convicting him, followed by his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The court verdict last Thursday came in Gujarati and thus, the order as well as all documents in the case are being translated in English to appeal in the higher court.

Translation taking time, Congress also waiting for outcome in NCP MP's disqualification case



Despite its two top leaders, Shakti Sinh Gohil and Amee Yajnik, being big lawyers in the state and members of the Rajya Sabha, the language barrier in translating the content of judgement is delaying process to file appeal, Congress sources said. The higher courts require authenticated translation of the order as well as all documents to be used in the case.

Congress is also waiting for the outcome of the NCP leader Mohammed Faizal’s plea against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing a notification disqualifying him as an MP despite the stay by the Kerala High Court, now listed for Supreme Court for Tuesday.

Singhvi to lead Rahul's defense in higher court



Senior Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who will be the lead lawyer of Rahul, is also fighting Faizal's case in the Supreme Court that may help him in preparing a strong case for Rahul.



The two Gujarat MP lawyers are assisting the party's top legal eagles Singhvi, P Chidambaram, Vivek Tankha and Salman Khurshid, the first three being the Rajya Sabha members. All are coordinating while these leaders are also in consultation with their former colleague Kapil Sibal, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP backed by the Samajwadi Party.



Sibal is espousing the cause of Rahul, through his social media platforms. He had expressed his dismay over the way Delhi Police questioned Rahul by visiting his residence thrice over his certain political remarks on rapes in Jammu and Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.