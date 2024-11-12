 Tragic Video! Devotee Collapses And Dies Of Heart Attack While Circumambulating Pillar At Hyderabad Temple
Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a young man died of a heart attack at a temple in Hyderabad on Monday morning. The man, identified as 31-year-old Vishnuvardhan, collapsed while circumambulating a pillar at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the deceased hailed from Kadiri in the Sathyasai district and was working at a private company in Hyderabad.

Reports suggest that Vishnuvardhan lived a spiritual life and visited the temple frequently to perform puja. 

After he collapsed at the temple premises, reports suggest, devotees present at the scene quickly recognised the emergency and tried to revive Vishnuvardhan using CPR. However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

As per reports, emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to assist Vishnuvardhan, but by the time they arrived, the man had already passed away.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

Meanwhile, the footage of the incident has also been examined to understand the exact sequence of the events and police are trying to talk to the witnesses. 

Devotees at the temple and the deceased’s relatives have expressed shock at the untimely death of Vishnuvardhan who was known to be a regular person at the Hyderabad temple.

