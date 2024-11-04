Tragic Video: 4-Yr-Old Girl Drowns In Ganga As Her Aunt Makes Instagram Reel In UP’s Ghazipur

@sanjayjourno

In a tragic incident In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, a 4-year-old girl drowned in the Ganga River at Pakka Ghat while her family was bathing on Monday. As per reports, the child’s aunt was making an Instagram reel when she disappeared under the water. Unaware of the unfolding tragedy, she continued recording, only realising later when it was too late.

The purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

यूपी के गाजीपुर के इस लापरवाह परिवार को देखिए। गंगा में नहाते वक्त चार साल की बच्ची सबके सामने डूब रही है और सारे पानी के साथ अठखेलियों में व्यस्त हैं। मौसी का बनाया हुआ वीडियो वायरल है, जिसमें साफ़ साफ़ बच्ची डूबती नज़र आ रही है। pic.twitter.com/krLG310NKy — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) November 4, 2024

As per reports, the young girl, identified as Tanya, had come to Saidpur with her mother, Ankita Pandey, to celebrate Chhath Puja at her maternal grandparents' home. Ankita, a resident of Umarha village in Varanasi's Chaubepur area, had brought her daughter to her father’s residence in Baurwan village for the festivities.

On the day of the incident, Tanya joined her mother, grandmother, and other family members, including her aunt Smriti, at the ghat for a ceremonial bath.

Smriti stood on the riverbank, filming the family as they waded into the water. While she was focused on recording, young Tanya wandered into deeper water. Smriti, preoccupied with filming, did not notice Tanya’s struggle at the time.

When Tanya went missing, family members frantically searched the area. After reviewing the recorded video, they discovered the footage showing Tanya’s disappearance.

Locals present at the scene during the time of the incident immediately alerted the authorities, and with the help of police and divers, a search was conducted. About an hour and a half later, Tanya’s body was found roughly 50 meters downstream.

Tanya was rushed to the Saidpur Community Health Center, where doctors confirmed she had passed away.

As per reports, Saidpur police in a statement to the media said that a postmortem of the body was done before handing it over to the grieving family.