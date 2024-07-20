Tragic! Devotee Suffers Heart Attack And Dies While Dancing During Bhajan Evening In Rajasthan's Ajmer; VIDEO Surfaces

Devotee Suffers Heart Attack And Dies While Dancing During Bhajan Evening In Rajasthan's Ajmer | X

Ajmer: The incidents of deaths due to heart attacks are on the rise in the country. Another such incident has come to light from Rajasthan where a person died due to a heart attack while dancing during Bhajan Sandhya in Ajmer. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the elderly man collapses during the function while dancing and dies.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 17, at a temple complex in Ajmer's Pisangan during Bhajan Sandhya on the occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi. The deceased has been identified as Babulal Kahar (55), who was a devotee from Shiv Colony in Pisangan. The video shows that he was dancing to the bhajan "Aayo Hari Aayo Babu Ji Kahar Kya Baat Amar Ho Jyave," which was being sung by bhajan singer Hathiram Jat.

Other devotees also joined him in dancing to the bhajan. As the man was dancing enthusiastically, he suddenly staggered and collapsed to the ground. The devotees noticed him falling to the ground; however, they continued dancing. After some time, they stopped dancing and lifted Babulal by holding his hands and shoulders. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to a heart attack.

The family members of the deceased took the dead body from the hospital, and Babulal was cremated at the Mukti Dham in Pisangan. The bhajan evening was called off due to the tragic incident. Such incidents are coming to the fore to a large extent across the entire country. Earlier, an elderly man suffered a heart attack at the Delhi Airport and collapsed on the ground. Luckily, a female doctor was present at the airport who gave him timely CPR and saved his life.

The government should raise awareness about the increasing risks of heart attacks while dancing, playing, running, and even while exercising at the gym. These heart attacks occur irrespective of the age groups; even small kids suffer heart attacks in schools and also at home while playing games or watching videos online.

Many videos have come to the fore where people suffer sudden heart attacks and lose their lives on the spot. The government should provide training to the security personnel and other government employees to give CPR to the person suffering a heart attack, which can help save many lives.