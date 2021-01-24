Tractor parade: Tableaux to depict stir against 3 farm laws

New Delhi

The Republic Day tractor parade by agitating farmers will feature a number of tableaux from across states depicting village life, the protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws, and hailing their courage, organisers said.

A farmer leader told PTI directions were issued to all organisations taking part in the protest to prepare tableaux for the parade.

"Around one lakh tractor-trolleys from across the country will participate in the parade. Around 30% of these will have tableaux on different themes, including the history of the farmers' movement in India, the role of women farmers and farming practices followed in different states," he said.

A few children from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have also planned a tableau on farmer suicides. "Children of farmers who committed suicide are expected to participate in the parade. Their tableau will depict the hardships faced by farmers of the region that faces water scarcity," a member of Swaraj India said.

Tableaux from states like Himachal, J&K and Uttarakhand will show how fruits and vegetables are cultivated in the hilly regions.

Participants from Punjab and Haryana will showcase traditional and modern farming technology and statues of women milking cows and farmers driving bullock carts. Each tractor will carry a tricolour and there will be folk music and patriotic songs. A member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint front of the protesting farmer unions, said the parade is likely to start from the 5 border points of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, Palwal and Shahjahanpur — where farmers have been camping since November 28 last year.

The tractor parade will start after the official R-Day parade concludes at Rajpath and cover over 100 kms before culminating at 6 pm.