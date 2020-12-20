Tourists, behold! This marvellous glass bridge at Bihar's Rajgir will open for safari-lovers from March next year

Tourists from all around India and abroad, behold! You must have heard of the marvelous 'glass walkways' in the United States of America (USA) or China. But now, there's soon to be one much closer to home.

Bihar, of all places, is on its way to achieving the modern technological marvel. From sometime next year, tourists will be able to take a nature safari or a zoo safari at the Rajgir Wildlife Sanctuary, with a 'glass bridge' being constructed over the sprawling forests for the purpose of tourists waiting to witness unforeseen sights of wildlife.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected the 'nature safari' work at the tourists hotspot Rajgir and asked officials to complete the 'glass floor bridge' (sky walk) there by March next year.

Kumar also inspected zip line, zip bike and main camp area of the nature safari during his visit, an official release said.

The chief minister directed officials to take help of protective experts for better upkeep of the venue.