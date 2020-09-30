'Touched inappropriately, asked to befriend colleague': Woman cop in UP's Bulandshahr alleges harassment by SHO

A woman constable in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has accused a police station in-charge of harassing her physically and mentally.

In a video statement, she said she was posted at Gulaothi police station from July 2017 to July 2020 in her first posting. She alleged that soon after his posting in February 2020, station in-charge Sachin Malik started harassing her.

"He would pull my hands, lean against my shoulders or pinch my cheeks. His friend would also come who had expensive gadgets and travelled in expensive cars. Sachin Malik sir used to tell me that his friend was rich, befriend him. I asked him, 'what are you saying sir?' Similarly, there was another constable in the same police station and he (Malik) would tell me forcefully to befriend him. He himself wanted to do that," she said.

The lady constable said that while we are talking about protecting women but "we ourselves are not safe so how can we give them protection."

On being asked about what she was demanding from the administration, she said, "I just want to say that we are giving such long lectures on women empowerment, we take out such long ads on Daughters' Day, Women's Day. It is better to instead help those who are being harassed. In my case, strict action should be taken against SHO Sachin Malik."

She said she has filed complaints with Chief Minister's portal, with DGP, ADG and district administration.

According to PTI, her application to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the SHO Malik "touched her inappropriately" and threatened to kill her if she complained to anybody.

The investigation of the case has been given to a committee which will submit its report within a week, the report said.

The woman constable, through the application, requested the SSP to take departmental action against Malik.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said a committee will probe the case and submit its report within a week, after which further action will be taken.