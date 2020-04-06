Top leaders to take pay cut - What is PM, President and others monthly salaries?

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Union Cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing their salary, allowances and pension by 30 per cent.

Along with it, the President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. "The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Since the Narendra Modi-led government announced a pay cut, here is how much the top leaders of the country earn:

The President of the country who is also called is the first citizen of the nation, also earns the highest. The President earns Rs 5 lakhs a month and also gets added benefits.

The Vice President of India earns the second-highest. Along with benefits like medical facilities and accommodation, the VP takes home Rs 4 lakh per month whereas the State Governors earn Rs 3.5 lakh per month.

The Prime Minister of the country earns a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh and also gets added benefits for being a Member of Parliament also.

The MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha takes home a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. Along with the fixed salary, they get Rs 45,000 constituency allowance and Rs 2000 for each Parliamentary session.