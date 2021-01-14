FPJ Evening Brief: Nawab Malik's son-in-law sent to NCB custody; Dushyant Dave resigns as SCBA president- Check out top 5 news of January 14, 2021

Here are the top 5 news of January 14, 2021:

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave today resigned from his post, saying that he feels he has "forfeited" the right to continue as the lawyers' body chief. "Following recent events, I feel that I have forfeited my right to continue at your Leader and so I hereby tender my resignation from the post of the President of the SCBA with immediate effect," Dave said in a message to Executive Committee members of the SCBA.

"Our term has already come to an end. We sincerely decided to hold virtual election to elect a new body. Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong," the senior advocate said.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau custody till January 18. The NCB had on Wednesday arrested Khan in connection with their ongoing probe of seizure of high-quality marijuana from a British national.

Moreover, the drug law enforcement agency today swung into action and carried out searches at Khan's residence and other locations in connection with a drug related case. Reportedly, the action is in connection with the 200 kg of drugs seized from Mumbai last week. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik today said that nobody is above law and it should be applied without any discrimination. "Law will take its due course and justice will prevail," Malik tweeted. "I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary," he added.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi today witnessed the popular bull taming sport jallikattu at Avaniapuram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. Gandhi said he flew down from Delhi to witness the hugely popular event "because I think Tamil culture, Tamil language (and) Tamil history are essential for the future of India and need to be respected by everybody" in the country.

"It was quite a lovely experience to see Tamil culture, history in action. I'm happy that Jallikattu is being organised in a systematic and safe way that both the bull and the youngsters are safe and everybody is being taken care of," he said. "I have come here as I think Tamil culture, language and history are essential for India's future and need to be respected. I've come here to give a message to those who think that they can run roughshod over Tamil people, can push aside Tamil language and Tamil culture," the Wayanad MP added.

US President Donald Trump has been impeached for a historic second time, just days before leaving office by the House of Representatives for inciting last week's deadly Capitol Hill riot. The House on Wednesday impeached Trump by 232 to 197 votes. Ten Republican Congressmen also joined the Democrats to vote in favour of an article of impeachment that charged Trump with a count of "incitement of insurrection" for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol. The violence temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including a police officer.

Now, the impeachment now moves to the Senate, which will conduct a trial and a voting to remove the president from office. The Senate is adjourned till January 19, a day before the inauguration of Joe Biden, as the 46th President of the United States. The result of the Senate trial will affect the possibility of Trump holding the office of President or any such position in the future.

Bengaluru has emerged as the world's fastest-growing mature tech ecosystem in the world since 2016, followed by the European cities of London, Munich, Berlin and Paris, with India's financial centre of Mumbai in sixth place, according to new research released in London on Thursday.

Dealroom.co data analysed by London & Partners - the Mayor of London's international trade and investment agency - reveals that investment in the Karnataka capital of Bengaluru grew 5.4 times from USD 1.3 billion in 2016 to USD 7.2 billion in 2020, with the Maharashtra capital of Mumbai growing 1.7 times from USD 0.7 billion to USD 1.2 billion in the same period.