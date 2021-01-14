SCBA president Dushyant Dave resigns from post, says continuation 'will be morally wrong'

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave on Thursday resigned from his post, saying that he feels he has "forfeited" the right to continue as the lawyers' body chief.

"Following recent events, I feel that I have forfeited my right to continue at your Leader and so I hereby tender my resignation from the post of the President of the SCBA with immediate effect," Dave said in a message to Executive Committee members of the SCBA.

"Our term has already come to an end. We sincerely decided to hold virtual election to elect a new body. Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong," the senior advocate said.