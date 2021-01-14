SCBA president Dushyant Dave resigns from post, says continuation 'will be morally wrong'

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave on Thursday resigned from his post, saying that he feels he has "forfeited" the right to continue as the lawyers' body chief.
"Following recent events, I feel that I have forfeited my right to continue at your Leader and so I hereby tender my resignation from the post of the President of the SCBA with immediate effect," Dave said in a message to Executive Committee members of the SCBA.
"Our term has already come to an end. We sincerely decided to hold virtual election to elect a new body. Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong," the senior advocate said.
Earlier in May last year, massive fissures appeared in the body after its secretary called an emergent general meeting to deliberate on agenda, removing Dave from the post.
Dave on other hand has written to the bar members calling the move by secretary Ashok Arora as illegal and improper saying he is an elected President of the lawyers’ body and would continue to serve till his tenure ends.
On February 25, differences seem to have appeared among the top office bearers in the SCBA over the stand taken by the lawyers’ body on a "resolution" concerning statements made by Justice Arun Mishra about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at International Judicial Conference-2020.
Shortly after Dave had issued February 25 "resolution", allegedly signed by several members of the lawyers' body expressing anguish and concern over Justice Mishra''s statements, Arora had claimed that "no resolution has been passed" as he has not signed the statement released to the media.
Senior members of the SCBA have been at the logger heads with each other since then.
