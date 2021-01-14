Rahul Gandhi enjoys jallikattu in Madurai, says 'my duty to protect Tamil history, culture and language'

Speaking after the event, Rahul Gandhi said he wanted to give a message to those who think that they can run roughshod over Tamil people, can push aside Tamil language and Tamil culture.

"It was quite a lovely experience to see Tamil culture, history in action. I'm happy that Jallikattu is being organised in a systematic and safe way that both the bull and the youngsters are safe and everybody is being taken care of," he said.

"I have come here as I think Tamil culture, language and history are essential for India's future and need to be respected. I've come here to give a message to those who think that they can run roughshod over Tamil people, can push aside Tamil language and Tamil culture," the Wayanad MP said.