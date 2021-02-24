Toolkit case: 'I emerged stronger after my daughter's release', says Disha Ravi's mother

Bengaluru: Climate activist Disha Ravi’s mother Manjula feels she has emerged stronger after her daughter’s release ordered by a Delhi court.

“During these tough times, my daughter has helped me become a stronger mother with her confidence and bold words,” Manjula told the media.

Getting emotional and struggling to hold back her tears, Manjula said she believed in the Indian judiciary and her daughter was on the right path. “It was a difficult time for all of us, but when you know that your children are on the right path, you need to support them,” she said.

Disha, 22, was arrested by Delhi police from Bengaluru on February 13 in connection with the toolkit case and was charged with sedition.