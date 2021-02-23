Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case, Delhi Court says 'no reason to keep the 22-year-old in custody'

Disha Ravi, a 22-year old climate activist from Karnataka, was on Tuesday released on bail by a city court in view of the scanty and sketchy evidence on record,

‘‘I see no palpable reason to keep in custody a 22-year-old who has absolutely no criminal antecedents," held additional sessions judge Dharmendra Rana in his bail order. "... The charge of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to wounded vanity of the government," he reasoned.

Disha is charged with creating a "toolkit" to help the farmers protesting on Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws and circulating it online.

Shortly afterwards, a second judge, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, disposed of a Delhi Police application for her extended custody for four days, noting that she has already spent six days in police custody and two in jail.