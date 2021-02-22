Toolkit case: Delhi's Patiala House Court sends activist Disha Ravi to one-day police remand

A Delhi court on Monday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to one day police custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed custodial interrogation of Ravi after police said she was required to be confronted with co-accused.

Ravi was produced before the court on expiry of her three-day judicial custody.