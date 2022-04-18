Tomorrow if there's another Rajya Sabha Congress MLAs will still vote for us: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday speaking on Ripun Bora's exit from the Congress party said there are many who want to join BJP and walk with us but you have to create space for them also.

Former Assam Congress president resigned from the grand old party on Sunday and joined the Trinamool Congress.

In his letter of resignation, Bora, who has been associated with the Indian National Congress since 1976, pointed out infighting within the Congress party claiming that it paved way for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to grow and also "demoralize" Congress workers.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said, It's a fact that almost all Congress leaders of Assam are close to me, that includes Ripun Bora. "I've spent a good 22 years of my life in Congress," the Assam CM added.

He further added, those who cannot join BJP are also going out from Congress as they've seen that there's no future for Congress in the state and country in general.

Biswa Sarma also went to say that if tomorrow, there's another Rajya Sabha, Congress MLAs will still vote for us.

"I don't know whether it's friendship or betrayal, but they'll vote for me," the CM added.

It's a fact that almost all Congress leaders of Assam are close to me, that includes Ripun Bora (who joined TMC yesterday). I've spent a good 22 years of my life in Congress. There are many who want to join BJP & walk with us but you have to create space for them also: Assam CM pic.twitter.com/VuWFx5jvYC — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile Bora speaking on his association with Trinamool Congress said, "I was associated with the Congress party for nearly 40 years but yesterday obviously with a very heavy heart, I have to resign from the Congress. I have no grievance against the party and its leaders. I resigned on a few policy and ideological matters." He further said the Congress leaders right from the grass root to the top levels are fighting against each other.

"Congress is fighting within rather than fighting against BJP and that is why the BJP is able to win all the elections. There is one-way traffic, Congress is not fighting at all. The way Mamata Banerjee fought against BJP so aggressively and successfully, I was convinced that only TMC can fight BJP," he added.

Former Assam Congress President said that the TMC has zero strength in Assam and he has joined the party to strengthen it and fight against the BJP.

"I am not hankering for the power. I am not the power monger. If I had wanted power I would have gone to the BJP? I have not gone to the BJP and gone to the TMC. This is the party whose strength is zero in Assam and so, I have gone to the zero party to strengthen and fight against BJP," said Bora.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:59 PM IST