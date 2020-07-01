Toddler rescued after watching grandad die in Kashmir terror strike: Here's what we know far

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy was rescued by Kashmir Police from getting hit by bullets during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir 's Sopore on Wednesday.

The incident took place in North Kashmir's Sopore where a civilian was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson. The heartbreaking pictures that surfaced showed the boy sitting on the dead body. He was later taken by the army and police personnel as they attended to him post the trauma.

The Kashmir police also tweeted a photo of the child being carried to safety by a policeman. "Jammu and Kashmir police rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the terrorist attack in Sopore," said the tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police.