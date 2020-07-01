Toddler rescued after watching grandad die in Kashmir terror strike: Here's what we know far

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy was rescued by Kashmir Police from getting hit by bullets during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir 's Sopore on Wednesday.
The incident took place in North Kashmir's Sopore where a civilian was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson. The heartbreaking pictures that surfaced showed the boy sitting on the dead body. He was later taken by the army and police personnel as they attended to him post the trauma.
The Kashmir police also tweeted a photo of the child being carried to safety by a policeman. "Jammu and Kashmir police rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the terrorist attack in Sopore," said the tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police.
One CRPF Head Constable was also killed while three security personnel were injured after terrorists struck a CRPF party in Sopore earlier in the day. According to details the CRPF party was fired by terrorists drawing an instant retaliation. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.
This is the second attack on CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party killing three troopers.
A separate encounter started at Tral in South Kashmir on Tuesday night after inputs about the presence of a group of three terrorists. The fire fight stopped in the night itself but the search operation was still going on.
