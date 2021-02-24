'To make elections safe': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi seeking COVID-19 vaccines from Centre

Kolkata: In yet another move to show concern about the people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking free vaccination for people in the state ahead of the polls.

“West Bengal being an election-going state, we are required to reach out practically to every government and para-statal employee on an urgent basis to make the election safe. However, the worrying point is that, in ensuing elections, the people, in general, will be forced to go to the polling stations without any vaccination coverage,” read the letter.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged that the Prime Minister on a priority basis should allow the Trinamool Congress government to purchase the vaccinations.