'To make elections safe': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi seeking COVID-19 vaccines from Centre

Kolkata: In yet another move to show concern about the people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking free vaccination for people in the state ahead of the polls.
“West Bengal being an election-going state, we are required to reach out practically to every government and para-statal employee on an urgent basis to make the election safe. However, the worrying point is that, in ensuing elections, the people, in general, will be forced to go to the polling stations without any vaccination coverage,” read the letter.
The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged that the Prime Minister on a priority basis should allow the Trinamool Congress government to purchase the vaccinations.
“West Bengal has decided to procure adequate numbers of vaccines for the members of the public at large. We would request you to kindly take up the matter with appropriate authority, so that the State Government is able to purchase the vaccines from designated points,” further read the letter sent to Modi.
Currently, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,399 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.