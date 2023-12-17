TN Rains: Schools To Remain Closed In Thoothukudi Amid Heavy Rainfall; Manimuthar Waterfall Overflows

Tamil Nadu Rains | X

Intense rainfall in Tirunelveli has resulted in flood-like conditions, with significant consequences witnessed at Courtallam and Manimutharu Waterfalls. The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have already been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday.

VIDEO | Manimuthar waterfall overflows due to incessant heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. pic.twitter.com/8nuOF1PItn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2023

Due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the state, trees were uprooted, damaging vehicles in Thoothukudi city. In the wake of heavy rainfall, Thoothukudi District Collector announced a holiday for schools, institutions and colleges on Monday, December 18.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Trees uprooted, vehicles damaged in Thoothukudi following heavy rainfall and strong winds here.



Thoothukudi District Collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow, December 18, due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/LAsEqL6mbU — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Tamil Nadu will witness rainfall over the next seven days. On Sunday, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast now lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes parts of Tirunelveli pic.twitter.com/K7Q1kYq3XR — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The IMD also predicted heavy to hefty rain on Sunday at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

Following the meteorological conditions, light to moderate rain is likely on Sunday at many places over South Tamil Nadu and a few over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two locations over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, light to moderate rain is predicted in many parts of South Tamil Nadu and one or two parts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in one or two places in the Tamil Nadu districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi. Heavy rain will likely occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain at a few places in South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, is likely to occur. From Wednesday through Saturday, light to moderate rain will likely occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

(With ANI inputs)