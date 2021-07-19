TN Plus 2 Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results to be declared today on tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations has informed that the results of Tamil Nadu Class 12 or Plus Two exams will be declared today.

As per the latest updates, the TN Class 12 Result 2021 will be announced at around 11 am today. Once decleread, students can check their TN 12th results 2021 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Evaluation Criteria

50 percent weightage will be given to class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks) while 20 percent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

The students who have failed in Class 11 will be given 35 percent marks.

The marks of each student will be computed in the above manner and published on the Department's website by July 31 as per the order of the Supreme Court.

Also, the government said it would provide an opportunity to the aggrieved students, who otherwise felt they could have scored more had they written the exam, to appear for the test.

Steps to check the result: