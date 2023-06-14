TN Minister V Senthil Balaji Hospitalised After Arrest By ED, Remanded In Judicial Custody Till June 28

V Senthilbalaji, Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise | Photo: Twitter Image

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji was arrested from his official bungalow by the Enforcement Directorate in the wee hours of Wednesday in an alleged money laundering case. This is the first time in Tamil Nadu a Minister has been arrested by a central agency. He has been remanded in judicial custody till June 28. The arrest followed marathon searches at his house, official chamber and other places for over 18 hours since Tuesday morning.

At the time of being taken into custody, the 47-year-old Minister complained of chest pain. He was seen wailing with one hand on his chest and another covering his eyes as he was being taken out of a car at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai. A medical bulletin issued by the hospital director at noon, said Senthilbalaji had undergone coronary angiogram in the morning. “Coronary Angiogram revealed triple vessel disease, for which CABG-Bypass Surgery is advised at the earliest,” said the bulletin.

While his wife moved a habeas corpus petition before a Division Bench of the Madras High Court, hearing on the plea was put off as one of the judges recused himself. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate represented before the Principal Sessions Judge Alli that it had arrested him. Following this, Alli visited the hospital in the afternoon and after procedurals, remanded the Minister in judicial custody till June 28.

Subsequently, the ED moved a petition before the judge seeking 15 days custody interrogation of the accused. The agency’s lawyers contended he was in good health until his arrest. On behalf of Senthilbalaji, lawyers moved a bail application before her. The judge adjourned the hearing in the ED’s plea for custodial interrogation to Thursday and reserved orders on the bail plea.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin after meeting Senthilbalaji in the hospital, alleged, “It is clear that he has been mentally and physically harassed in the guise of investigation. They have harassed him to the extent that he has developed a chest pain. After doing this to him till 2 a.m., they have brought him to the hospital finally. He is now in the ICU. Why should they do this with an intent to torture him, even after he said he would cooperate with the probe?”

Reiterating the DMK will not be intimidated by such tactics, in a statement, he said, “People are watching these acts of oppression. People will teach them a befitting lesson in 2024.”

Stalin questioned the need for the ED to “go beyond legal procedure” with an “inhuman approach” and said the DMK will remain firm in its political stance (of opposing the BJP).

Accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies against political opponents, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance called for a massive protest meeting in Coimbatore on June 16.

Meanwhile, both the AIADMK and BJP justified the ED’s action saying it was based on merits of the case.

